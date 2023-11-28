FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man facing charges for the murder of Melanie Stephanie Rios Camacho from Firebaugh, 23-year-old Vicente Jasso, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Madera County Superior Court.

Jasso is the primary suspect and ex-boyfriend of Camacho, officials say.

Deputies say on Friday, Camacho left her shift from Autozone on Gateway Drive around 10:15 p.m., informing her mother she was meeting with friends when she was actually meeting with an ex-boyfriend, according to her friends.

On Monday morning, investigators were able to identify 23-year-old Vicente Jasso as the primary suspect and ex-boyfriend of three months to Camacho. At about 6:30 a.m. Jasso was spotted driving his gold Honda Odyssey minivan.

Jasso was in court on Tuesday and was listed as being charged with murder, use of a firearm in a specific felony, and evading a peace officer. He pleaded not guilty, according to the Madera County DA’s office.