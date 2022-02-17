Missing father and children found safe near Shaver Lake

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man and his two young sons that were reported as missing have been found near Shaver Lake, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The three were first reported missing Wednesday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The three had not returned from their day trip to Avacado Lake and they reportedly were possibly going to Hume Lake.

Members of the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Teams checked both areas but said they could not find the family.

Deputies say they used cell phone data to try and find the family, and GPS information showed the three were actually in the Shaver Lake area.

Thursday, rescue crews used helicopter support to find the three, who had been staying in their SUV to stay warm. Investigators say the vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow.

The ground patrol was able to get to the stranded family, and they were all reported to be in good condition.

Deputies say that the man’s cell phone had lost its signal and that the three did not have enough food and water to last the rest of the day.