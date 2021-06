FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are searching for two missing siblings last seen in downtown Fresno.

On Monday, June 8, 2021, 14-year-old Niyanna Scott and her brother, 6-year-old Errior McEachin were last seen walking west on Tuolomne Street near L Street in downtown Fresno.,

Police say Niyanna and Errion may be with relatives living in a hotel either in Fresno or San Diego.

If seen, you are urged to contacgt the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.