Missing Auberry woman found dead

AUBERRY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman reported missing since the start of this month has been found dead, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Bessie Walker of Auberry was identified on Monday as the person found deceased on private property along the 37000 block of Auberry Mission Road. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a search party made up of Walker’s family and friends reported a body found on Saturday.

Detectives say Walker was missing since Aug. 4 – and was last seen alive near the Mono Wind Casino in Auberry. A missing person report was received Aug. 8.

The investigation remains ongoing.

