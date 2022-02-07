Missing at-risk Clovis man found dead, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Clovis man who was reported missing Friday has been found dead, according to Clovis police.

Police say David Smith, 61, was last seen in Clovis near the area of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues on Wednesday, and information officers recovered showed he was in Squaw Valley on Thursday.

Police say Smith was found dead Monday after Fresno County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team located his body near Hume Lake.

According to police, Smith was last seen leaving his home on February 2, and investigators say they had information that showed Smith purchased items in Squaw Valley the day after.

On Sunday, Smith’s truck was located near the day-use area of Hume Lake.

There were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances when the body was located, police say.

