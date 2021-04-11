Missing 84-year-old man found dead near Huntington Lake

HUNTINGTON LAKE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 84-year-old man who was reported missing almost a week ago has been found dead near Huntington Lake.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Augusto Zarate’s body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Zarate was reported missing on Monday, April 5, after authorities say he was last seen walking away from the cabin he was vacationing in at Huntington Lake.

Search and rescue crews reportedly found Zarate’s body about one mile away from the cabin where he was staying.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of death has not yet been determined but clarifies there was no visible trauma to Zarate’s body when he was found.