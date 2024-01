FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 83-year-old man.

Police say Pedro Garcia Maldonado was on his daily walk when he was last seen near Arthur and Clinton Avenues.

Officers describe Maldonado as 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds, wearing a white cowboy hat, a blue puffy jacket, blue jeans, and brown cowboy boots.

Maldonado also only speaks Spanish.

Anyone who knows about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.