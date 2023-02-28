FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 79-year-old man has been reported missing in Fresno, officials with the Fresno Police Department said.

Salvador Sanchez Sucilla was last seen on Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m. in the area of Illinois Avenue and Cedar Avenue, just north of Roosevelt High School, according to the police.

Sucilla is 5’2″ tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and gray sweatpants.

If seen, people are asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000 or Detective Annabel Fregoso at (559) 621-2457.