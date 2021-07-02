Missing 67-year-old identified as man pulled from Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man found dead floating in a central Fresno canal Thursday has been identified as missing 67-year-old Charlie Vang.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity on Friday. Vang was last seen on June 13 after attending a funeral service at 1495 N. Chestnut Avenue in Fresno.

On Thursday, Fresno police and fire crews responded to the area of Blackstone and Fedora avenues for a report of a man floating in the canal. He was pulled out in the area of Dayton and College avenues. Police confirmed that Vang was dead.

According to Fresno Police Department, there is no indication of foul play, and it is unknown how Charlie Vang entered the canal.

Charlie Vang had 22 children.

