FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The body of 34-year-old Pedro Perez was found in Fresno on Thursday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the Search and Rescue team (SAR) began their search for Perez on Thursday morning – the morning after friends of his had gathered at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to bring attention to his case.

Perez was last seen on February 28.

After a short time, SAR members say they found a man’s body in a secluded area of a commercial property near south Maple Avenue and east Muscat Avenue. The body was later identified as Perez.

Authorities say they worked diligently each day searching for evidence leading to his disappearance.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact them at (559) 974-6634.