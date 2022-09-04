Photo of Laylah Ibarra provided by the California Highway Patrol.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing out of the Sacramento area.

Officials from the California Highway Patrol said Laylah Ibarra was last seen in the area of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1.

Investigators said Ibarra had been standing in front of Rio Linda High School the last time she was seen.

Ibarra was last seen wearing a white sweater and gray sweatpants.

She is described as 5-foot-3, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Authorities have not provided any other details about Ibarra’s disappearance at this time.

An endangered missing advisory was issued Sunday for Ibarra in Fresno and Sacramento counties.

Anyone who has seen Ibarra or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.