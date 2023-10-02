CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for an opportunity to share the fall festivities with a furry friend? Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center announced their annual Pet-Friendly Pumpkin Patch is set to open on Saturday.

Every year, the adoption center transforms its courtyard into a pumpkin patch for the month of October, encouraging local families and their pets to visit, take photos, and buy pumpkins to take home.

The center says all proceeds go towards helping Miss Winkles pets. During their visit, people can greet the many cats and dogs available for adoption.

The patch, located near Temperance and Sierra Avenues, is free to visit and will be open from Oct. 7 to the 31 during normal business hours.

As the opening day is also Kids Day, Miss Winkles will be providing special snacks, fall-themed activities, and free mini pumpkins.