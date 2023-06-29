VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 2023 Miss California and Miss California Teen Competition begins Saturday in Visalia where outgoing Miss California Catherine Liang will crown a new titleholder.

Liang is a 2021 graduate of the University of Southern California. She graduated Summa Cum Laude, carrying a 4.0 GPA and getting her B.A. in International Relations and Global Business with a minor in Piano Performance.

“It’s been so incredible and I must say, this is a full circle moment because this was my first ever appearance as Miss California, way back when, but 365 days later and 245 appearances later, I’m back here about to crown the 99th Miss California,” says Liang.

Finals for the 2023 competition begin on Saturday, July 1, and Liang says there is so much to be excited about leading up to the finale.

“We have 43 incredible women vying for the title of Miss California and I think her life will truly change. Across two preliminary nights and finals night, we’ll see a lot of talent, a lot of social impact initiatives, really reaching out into their communities and making a difference and a lot of young women who you’ll see as our future leaders,” says Liang.

Not only will the new Miss California get to travel across the state and make an impact in the communities, but Liang also says the financial impact for college the competition offers to the winner is something that can change the new titleholder’s career.

“The Miss California organization is a branch of the Miss America organization and their mission first and foremost is to provide scholarships for young women. I personally won over $22,000 in scholarships last year,” says Liang.

On top of the scholarships, Liang says the competition also has the “Community Service Initiative” and it gets to go towards any philanthropy of the winner’s choosing. Liang’s initiative was “Be a champion of courage,” which she says she teaches the importance of emotional intelligence to young school children all the way to members of the Fortune 500 community.

Liang says it’s bittersweet going into the weekend as she will crown a new Miss California in a new venue and host city.

“We found a different home, I remember being crowned in Fresno so we are very grateful to the Fresno community, but Visalia has honestly opened its arms wide open to us and we are so grateful that we are kind of ushering in a new era, after all, this is a changing and growing body so we are excited to connect with the local community there,” says Liang on the move from Fresno to Visalia.

The Miss California’s Teen finals begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, with the Miss California finals following at 5:00 p.m.