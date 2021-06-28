Minors, guns and drugs found in suspected DUI driver’s vehicle, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspected DUI driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance allegedly driving recklessly was arrested Saturday, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police said they responded to the area of Morton and Porter avenues around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a reckless driver. Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of Motel 6.

The driver, identified by police as Fortino Reyes, 40, who police said displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.37%.

Police said they also found Reyes to be in possession of a controlled substance. A passenger, Roberto Emigdio, 19, was determined to have active warrants for his arrest. A third adult occupant, Jesus Reyes, 18, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

All three adults were booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Center on the associated charges. The two juveniles contacted within the vehicle were released to their parents, according to police.