Minivan driver shoots another driver in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the area of Fresno’s Chestnut and Mckinley on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 p.m. as the victim, driving a sedan, was waiting to turn. That’s when someone in a minivan got out and shot the man several times.

Officers say the driver of the the minivan then drove away – as did the victim, before he was taken to the hospital.

“Our victim also made a southbound turn on to Chestnut,” said Lt. Israel Reyes. “Don’t know if he was trying to follow him and keep up with him, but at one point he called some female acquaintances and let them know that he had been shot. One of the females pulled up to his vehicle jumped in the drivers seat and drove him to CRMC.”

One of the women called by the victim told police the man on his way to the airport to return a rental car when the shooting occurred. The suspect vehicle is described as a green minivan with three men inside.