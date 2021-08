Bubbles (left) with her trainer, Officer Alva (right). Image provided by Madera Police Department.

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A miniature horse is now a member of the Madera Police Department.

Bubbles the miniature horse, which the department notes was named before she joined the department, has what officers describe as a “tough on crime” attitude and was donated to the department by Dr. Brenda Linman.

Bubbles’ tasks will include visits to local schools within Madera Unified School District.