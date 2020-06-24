Mine expansion on the edge of Fresno gets pushback, but company says it will ‘be a good neighbor’

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – Controversy is brewing over a project on Fresno’s Friant Road. The project would use dynamite to blast a 600-foot hole in the ground.

The Cemex Rockfield Aggregate Plant is located on Friant Road just north of Willow, near Lost Lake, and has been there for more than 100 years. The site mines for sand and gravel.

Officials now want to expand the quarry site, but nearby residents are not happy about it. The issue is forcing Fresno County to make a decision that could impact the area for decades to come.

“We know that the quarry operation was going on but we also knew that it was close to ending within a few years,” said Gary Warner, a resident who lives across from the Rockfield Quarry site.

As the contract inches closer to the end of its term, the company wants to continue mining for a hundred more years. The company’s plan to blast 600 feet below ground level is causing concerns for nearby residents.

“Do we really want to be blasting and going down 600 feet right next to the San Joaquin River, right next to housing communities,” said Warner.

Warner moved in across from the quarry last November. He believes the new contract could open a Pandora’s box of problems.

“There’s air quality issues, there’s noise issues, there’s water issues, there’s wildlife issues, and also this area is designed for residential and recreation use.”

Warner is also concerned about cyclists and a major increase in trucks hauling gravel.

Fresno County’s Jordan Scott says nothing is set in stone just yet and the decision is still about a year out.

“We’re reviewing the application and getting feedback from the public to see how to best proceed with the request from Cemex,” Scott said.

A virtual public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and anyone with concerns is asked to participate.

Eyewitness News reached out to Cemex to ask more about their plans for the Friant Road site.

What are details of the project?

The Rockfield Modification Project seeks to complete mining of sand and gravel at the Plant Site and to then mine the hard rock below the sand and gravel currently mined at the Quarry Site. Under the proposed modifications, the footprints of the mine at both locations will not expand outside current boundaries. At the Plant Site, mining would occur over 30 years and to a depth of 80 feet. At the Quarry Site, mining would eventually reach a depth of 600 feet. The processing plants currently located at the Plant Site will be relocated to the Quarry site and constructed below grade to reduce views of them from Friant Road.

Why expand operations?

CEMEX’s plan does not expand operations. The project application proposes to stay within the current footprint of the mine plan areas. The facility has long-served the region providing valuable construction aggregates for housing, schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure for roads, bridges, and water. According to the California Department of Conservation, the Fresno region is projected to need 6 million tons of aggregate a year for 50 years. The Rockfield Modification Project will allow quality construction materials to continue to be sourced locally. By taking the quarry deeper, and not expanding the footprint, impacts to habitat and other land uses will not occur. Benefits of a local source, such as the Rockfield facility, include reduced greenhouse gases and lower construction costs.

What is the impact on the community and wildlife around it?

CEMEX strives to be a good neighbor to the communities in which it operates and will continue to do so here. The Environmental Review process will evaluate and analyze impacts to the community and the wildlife. The project will continue to maintain the 200′ setback from the riparian and wildlife habitat along the river. In fact, this site maintains Conservation Certification by the Wildlife Habitat Council.

What can residents expect?

The operations will continue with the sand and gravel excavation and later, CEMEX will begin mining in the hard rock layer. The materials will be removed by blasting, which is conducted in small areas, controlled, and progresses incrementally over time. There will be no mining in the San Joaquin River and CEMEX has no plan to do so. CEMEX’s plan underscores its commitment to environmental excellence and the San Joaquin Parkway Plan.

What’s the time frame on the approval process?

Under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) the environmental review process is coordinated by the lead agency, Fresno County, to review, analyze, and evaluate any impacts to the environment and surrounding communities. They will review all of the technical work submitted with CEMEX’s application and provide mitigation requirements, if needed, to offset potential impacts. The technical work is performed by independent third parties.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.