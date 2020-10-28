Mims to continue leading Major County Sheriffs of America Foundation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims will serve a second term leading the Major County Sheriffs of America Foundation (MCSA), the organization said Wednesday.

MCSA is a professional law enforcement association of sheriffs in the country’s most populous counties and parishes. Its more than 100 members represent over 120 million residents across 32 states.

The MCSA Foundation supports the charitable and educational initiatives of the MCSA, said Kim Wagner, Executive Director. Mims was reappointed as a member of the foundation and re-elected by her fellow foundation board members.

“I cannot think of a better person to lead the MCSA Foundation than Sheriff Mims,” said President Peter Koutoujian. “She is a trailblazer and a recognized leader in the law enforcement community, but her efforts to serve those in her community go far beyond the work she does in uniform – to her active volunteerism in service groups and non-profits in Fresno County and beyond. It’s this dedication and combination of experience that makes her the ideal person to lead the foundation.”

Mims reflected on her law enforcement career and acknowledged the people who helped her develop and gave opportunities to grow.

“That is why the MCSA Foundation’s goal to develop future law enforcement leaders across our nation is important to me,” Mims said. “This foundation gives businesses, organizations and individuals a way to contribute and ensure effective training and development for those in the future who will be ‘Leading the Way for a Safer America.’”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.