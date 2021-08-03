Millions of people across the U.S. participate in National Night Out

SELMA, California (KGPE) – The first Tuesday night in August is National Night Out — a community and police crime prevention event held annually.

In Selma, the Selma Police Department threw quite the bash as they invited community members to come dine with them, gave tours of their new police department and gave out a chance to win a ride along with a police offer. The night is put on to raise awareness about crime and build a stronger relationship between police and community members and Sgt. Justin Holt shares why the department decided to go big for the event.

The City of Selma’s Mayor Scott Robertson also attended sharing why the community involvement is important to city leaders.

Alongside informational booths, hot dogs and tours of the new building, Selma Fire Department put on a show to educate the community on their involvement — cutting up a car after a collision.

Millions of people in tens of thousands of neighborhoods participate in this night nationally by either throwing some kind of block neighborhood watch parties, a barbecue or by simply turning on their porch light for a few hours.