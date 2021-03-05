Millions in school relief coming to the Central Valley in governor’s plan

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed a $6.6 billion school relief plan designed to accelerate the re-opening of schools statewide.

“With that, let’s get that $6.6 billion out and into the districts thank you all for your incredible work and leadership,” said Newsom.

Newsom said the $6.6 billion budget package is broken into two parts:

$2 billion will go toward safety measures for in-person learning, such as PPE and ventilation upgrades.

$4.6 billion will help school districts expand resources on campus by offering summer school, tutoring services, and mental health services.

Central Unified’s Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Ketti Davis says the district automatically qualifies for some of the money.

“The expanded learning or extended learning support for our students we already qualify for and that money will help us for the next few years as we expand support and help support the additional needs for our students,” said Davis.

Davis said they plan on offering in-person instruction for elementary school students starting April 12.

“The incentive for returning to in-person instruction. The legislation has identified that on April 1 you would have to be open – but if you are on Spring break, it is your first day following, and for us that is April 12” said Davis.

Fresno Unified also weighed in on the new bill saying it will bring millions to the district.

“The expanded learning grant proposal that the governor has and for that we estimate 54 million dollars,” said the school district’s Santino Danisi.

Danisi said the $54 million would come from Newsom’s $4.6 billion allocated to help school districts expands resources. They could also receive another $25 million for offering in-person learning by April 6 for an estimated total of $79 million.

Gov. Newsom has not yet announced when school districts will receive their funds.