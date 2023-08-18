The intersection of California State Highways 46 and 41, where actor James Dean died in a car accident in the 1950s

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans recently announced $3.1 billion investment into rebuilding and upgrading the state’s transportation infrastructure will see a large chunk of the allotment going to three local areas.

Officials announced Thursday that the projects will improve the state’s transportation infrastructure.

The areas receiving the funds in the Central Valley include:

Firebaugh 3R Rehab Project: $15.3 million project will rehabilitate Highway 33, replace signs, install TMS elements, upgrade guardrail, upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and rehabilitate drainage systems near Firebaugh from Morris Kyle Drive to 0.6 miles north of Clyde Fannon Drive.



$15.3 million project will rehabilitate Highway 33, replace signs, install TMS elements, upgrade guardrail, upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and rehabilitate drainage systems near Firebaugh from Morris Kyle Drive to 0.6 miles north of Clyde Fannon Drive. Tulare 245 Culvert Rehab Project: $10.9 million project will repair and replace culverts near Visalia from Highway 198 to the Fresno County line at various locations.



$10.9 million project will repair and replace culverts near Visalia from Highway 198 to the Fresno County line at various locations. Stratford Kings River Bridge Replacement Project: $18.5 million project will replace Bridge No. 45-0007 on Highway 41 near Stratford due to extensive superstructure and substructure distress. IIJA funding allocation: $2.6 million.

The allocation includes nearly $1.8 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and almost $200 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.