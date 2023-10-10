CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After receiving a generous seven-figure gift courtesy of local philanthropists, Clovis Community Medical Center announced new technology that will improve breast care.

Clovis Community and Community Regional Medical Center are the first in the valley to offer contrast-enhanced mammogram technology.

Officials say this would allow local residents who seek this kind of treatment to find it closer to home.

“Patients in need of this type of advanced breast imaging will no longer have to travel outside the Valley. They can now receive the care they need close to home,” says Katie Zenovich, SVP, Development and External Affairs.

Thanks to several local philanthropists, the mammography areas at both hospitals have been remodeled and three new machines have been added, including two with contrast-enhanced mammogram technology.