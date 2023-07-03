FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Millerton Lake State Park Rangers expect a busy 4th of July holiday on and near the water but are urging caution for everyone after a 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday.

Just before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, 25-year-old Erick Rodriguez of Fresno was rescued from Millerton Lake by a good Samaritan.

He was unconscious and required CPR before he was taken to the hospital, where died not long after.

“They were recreating on the shoreline and according to the statements we collected, he was attempting to swim approximately 30 to 40 yards from one shoreline to another. And must have been overcome by the water,” said Sgt. Steve Barber, supervising ranger at Millerton Lake State Park.

Sgt. Barber says Rodriguez was found in an area where no lifeguard is stationed without a life jacket.

“The young man was unseen without his party for approximately 10 to 20 minutes. We’re not sure how long he was actually in the water unconscious,” said Sgt. Barber.

Barber expects a busy day on the 4th of July, and asks anyone who chooses to come out, to put the safety of themselves and their family above everything else.

“If you don’t know how to swim, plain and simple, you probably shouldn’t be in the water. If you insist on being in the water, we do recommend you wear a life jacket. We do have life jackets, we have a limited supply, but we do have life jackets to loan. And make sure you’re always swimming near a lifeguard,” he said.

Some took advantage of the smaller crowds on Monday.

They set up shop, grilled out, and many took a dip in the water to cool off.

“Just wanted to get the family out of the house, came to the lake, brought the barbecue, and just kinda hanging out,” said Loaland Brittsan, a Fresno resident.

Brittsan told us some advice of his own for others, especially parents.

“Just keep an eye on your children and life jackets. You know, even as an adult I still wear a life jacket on the water you never know. You know, all it takes is one, one accident if you’re way out there. You know, that could cost you your life,” he said.

Rangers will also have extra staff at Millerton for Tuesday, who will help look for people in danger, as they crack down on drivers and boaters under the influence of drugs and alcohol.