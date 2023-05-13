FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the temperatures climbing to some of the hottest of the year Saturday many choose Millerton Lake as their oasis.

Manuel Flores and his family say they cannot think of a better way to spend Mother’s Day weekend.

“The water feels amazing,” said Flores.

The shoreline was packed Saturday, especially with many river closures across the valley due to dangerous conditions caused by massive snow melt.

Park rangers at Millerton Lake expect to be busy over the next few weeks.

“Millerton Lake is one of the few parks that is water based I know the rivers are closed right now,” said Park Ranger Steve Barber.

Many like Armon Karkazian loaded up their boats and headed out on the water.

“On the water it looks pretty busy on the shore it looks more busy but for the most part it was a pretty busy day for the capacity Millerton is at right now,” said Karkazian.

With temperatures nearing the triple digits park rangers say they will be on the lookout to make sure everyone stays safe; especially due to concerns about rushing snowmelt.

“We got rangers on patrol right now we got lifeguards on patrol we got boat patrol on the water just making sure everyone is safe,” Barber said.