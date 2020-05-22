1  of  2
Millerton Lake opens with limited use

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Parks announced the opening of the Fresno County side of Millerton Lake State Recreation Area.

The Fresno County side of the park is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for day-use parking and boat launch with limited marina access.

Campgrounds, high public-use indoor facilities, including museums and visitor centers will continue to be closed.

California State Parks said it is important for visitors to continue to practice physical distancing and avoid congregating with people outside their immediate household.

For more information visit California State Parks.

