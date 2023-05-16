FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Millerton Lake State Recreation Area is hosting its sixth annual “Kid’s Safety Day” event on Saturday, May 20.

Kids’ Safety Day is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Friant Dam Parking Lot.

The event is free to visitors of Millerton Lake with a $10 park entry fee at the South Shore kiosk on Millerton Road.

The event showcases everything residents need to know about water safety as summer approaches.

Officials say over twelve agencies and organizations are participating and attendees can expect to view and interact with static displays of patrol boats, rescue water skis, patrol vehicles, fire engines, helicopters, and the staff and tools used in water rescues.

Drowning and water-related injury prevention and education organizations will be at the event with a free life jacket trade-in.

Visitors to the event can also partake in a free BBQ lunch.