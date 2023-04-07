FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With the warmest temperatures of the year, in the forecast, some will be looking to beat the heat.

Millerton Lake is one of the only places to dip your toes in the water after the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office closed the Kings and San Joaquin Rivers last month because of dangerous conditions.

“With the rivers being closed there is not gonna be a lot of aquatic recreation available folks we’re expecting a lot of people on the shoreline there will be some boaters out there,” said Steve Barber a Park Ranger at Millerton Lake.

Steve Barber and his team of park rangers are expecting a busy weekend. While many will be having fun, they will be working to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We’ll have extra patrols in the park, we will also have extra boat patrols on the water, and we will have lifeguards as well on patrol just making sure people are staying safe. Make sure if you’re in the water you know how to swim and you’re wearing a life jacket,” explained Barber.

The beach club, just below Millerton Lake, is also expecting a business boom this weekend.

“With the lake being as full as it is I think were going to have a really good weekend because after they get off the lake they come in here and they get dinner so they don’t have to do anything when they get home,” said Scott Deans a cook at the Beach Club.