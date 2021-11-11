CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — The Central Valley community is rallying behind a local veteran who lost a memento that he says represents the blood, sweat and tears of 30 years of military service.

What might look like an ordinary Gulf War hat to some, is a prized possession that helps military veteran Edward Reusch tell the story of his life.

“I can’t do everything that I used to do,” explains Reusch. “But the hat is carrying the story.”

In 1973, Reusch enlisted in the Navy. From then until his end of service in 2003, he spent time in Vietnam, Spain, Japan, Italy, the middle east, and Bermuda.

“I always hated wearing hats,” said Reusch. “When I got out of the military, I said ‘I am never gonna wear a hat.'”

Despite Reusch not being much of a hat wearer in 1991 while in Saudi Arabia, he spotted a Gulf War hat and took it home. From that point forward Reusch was rarely seen in public without the cap.

That was until October.

“I was going somewhere, and I couldn’t find it anywhere and thought maybe my wife saw it full of grease and dirk and washed it so I asked her and I looked for three days,” said Reusch.

Reusch says he has searched everywhere, including at the Panera at Sierra Vista Mall which was the last spot he remembers having it.

“If they really cherish that hat, tell them to wear it proudly and go where I can’t go.” Edward Reusch

He then took to Nextdoor, a neighborhood social media platform. Within a week there were over 200 comments but the cap was nowhere to be found.

While the search continues, a Nextdoor user and Stitch Masters created a temporary hat for Reusch.

“This hat means the world to him,” said Thomas Nakazawa of Stitch Masters. “So, we kinda take the position that this means the world to us also.”

If someone does spot the hat Reusch asks this:

“If they see it, ask someone who is wearing it to get a brand-new hat of their choice, I would offer that,” said Reusch. “But if they really cherish that hat, tell them to wear it proudly and go where I can’t go.”

Reusch said he is overwhelmed by the support from the community and plans on making new memories with his new hat.

If you spot his old hat please email YourCentralValley.com, and Reusch will be reunited with his memento.