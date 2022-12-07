CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – ‘Tis the season for giving back, and one local organization is making sure active military members know that the Central Valley salutes their sacrifice during the holidays.

On Sunday the Central Valley Blue Star Moms hosted their annual Remember The Troops Package Drive at the Clovis Veteran’s Memorial District.

Blue Star Moms are mothers of those serving in the military, or who are military members themselves.

Each holiday season the group accepts cash and donations from the community to help fill and mail care packages to service members who will not be home for the holidays.

Volunteers from different area schools and community organizations made up over 350 boxes, which also included letters of gratitude from local school children.

For some volunteering veterans, like Gerald Hayden, they say just knowing people are thinking of them, especially during the holidays, goes a long way.

“When we got these gifts, it was a surprise to us. We weren’t expecting them, and this was in 1968. So, it’s always been a surprise, and it makes a lot of difference ‘cause these people are really thinking about us.”

Locally the Blue Star Moms will deliver some of the packages to the 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard Base in Fresno, as well as Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The Central Valley Blue Star Moms says it costs about $50 to mail each care package. If you would like to get in touch with them to sponsor a care package, you can reach them by clicking here.