FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee will be in Fresno on Friday, according to an announcement by the pro-recall group Rescue California.

The former presidential candidate is scheduled to appear at Pardini’s restaurant between 7:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m., according to the announcement.

Following the appearance, Huckabee will then be attending a private fundraising breakfast.