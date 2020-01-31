Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg to make Fresno stop Monday as part of California tour

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg greets people during a campaign stop on January 26, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Mr. Bloomberg continues to campaign against the other Democrats running to win their parties nomination. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg will make a stop in Fresno Monday as part of a statewide trip, his campaign announced Friday.

Bloomberg is slated to first visit Sacramento to canvass with supporters and organizers before stopping in Fresno, his campaign said.

The candidate will participate in an early voting event with “Ganamos con Mike,” a group of Latinos supporting Bloomberg’s campaign at 10 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Fresno.

Bloomberg is then expected to end his day in Compton where he will attend an organizing event and kickoff the “Get it Done Express” nationwide bus tour, his campaign said.

