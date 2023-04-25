FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Councilmember Miguel Arias has announced he will run for Fresno County Supervisor in District 3.

Councilmember Arias made the announcement through his Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

“I have spent my time in public service fighting for the people and neighborhoods of Fresno, I am ready to bring the needs of our neighborhoods to the forefront of the County,” said Councilmember Arias.

Arias will run against Luis Chavez and Sal Quintero who is the current Fresno County District 3 supervisor and who also expressed he will seek the re-election.