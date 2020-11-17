Middle school hero: 12-year-old who pulled toddler from a burning car celebrated in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old girl who pulled a 2-year-old child from a burning car in Merced was celebrated by the city’s fire department Monday.
On Sep. 5, the department says Alyna Hernandez found the 2-year-old inside the burning car, which was inside a burning garage, and without hesitation rescued the toddler from the inferno. She then used a garden hose to put out the flames on the 2-year-old’s clothing before firefighters arrived.
Writing on Facebook, Merced Fire Department adds that the scene could have been a terrible tragedy were it not for the actions of Alyna Hernandez.
