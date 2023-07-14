MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A guest visiting Chukchansi from Michigan, won $51,027 at the resort while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em, according to Chukchansi Gold.

Chukchansi says Kazutoshi placed a $1 wager on a progressive jackpot to score the massive payout.

“We love welcoming new guests to Chukchansi Gold, and we love it even more when they win big in the casino,” said Deann Kamalani, marketing director for Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. “Congratulations to Kazutoshi on his first jackpot ever! Chukchansi Gold is thrilled to mark this milestone with you.”

This was the first big payout Kazutoshi has won in his life.