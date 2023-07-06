FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – MICHEFEST announce they are bringing the ultimate celebration of Mexican culture to Fresno.

MICHEFEST says they will be the first and only traveling Mexican music festival showcasing the absolute best of Mexico’s magic: vibrant colors, exquisite flavors, and captivating sounds, delivered from Mexico to the world.

The inaugural 2023 MICHEFEST U.S. tour will span 10 cities in 8 U.S. states from August 19 to October 22, 2023.

According to the organizer, the festival tour kicks off Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Granite Park.

The Fresno lineup according to MICHEFEST features Los Tigres del Norte, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Alameños de la Sierra, Los Sebastianes, Banda Zeta, Los Malandrines, Janeth Valenzuela, Los Cuervitos de la H, El Hijo del Shaka.

According to MICHEFEST, this is the first time Los Tigres del Norte will be performing in a Fresno area outdoor venue since headlining the original MICHEFEST in 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7th, at 10:00 a.m. for the first four festival dates, and tickets for the remaining festival dates will go on sale Friday, July 14th.

For more information on who is coming to Fresno and tickets visit www.michefest.com.