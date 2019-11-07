Michael Bublé adds May 2020 Save Mart Center stop to global tour

Singer Michael Buble speaks on stage during the 2018 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 25, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multi-Grammy award-winning artist Michael Bublé has added a May 2020 stop at the Save Mart Center to his 82-stop global tour.

His “An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour” swings into town on May 3 at 8 p.m. as part of new North America tour dates that begin March 17 in Jacksonville, Florida with stops in Boston, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting Monday, November 18 at 10 a.m. according to the Save Mart Center. Prices are $68, $88 and $145.50.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.