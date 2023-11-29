HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old Lemoore man was arrested in Hanford allegedly in a stolen Chevrolet, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday officers say they were notified of a stolen vehicle in the area of 10th Avenue and Lacey Blvd.

Officers say they were alerted through a “FLOCK” camera safety system that a Chevrolet had been stolen out of Corcoran and was in the area. Officers say they were quick to arrive on the scene and located the vehicle at the 76 Gas Station at Seventh and East Streets.

Officers arrived and said they contacted the driver, 29-year-old Leroy Greenwood from Lemoore.

According to police Greenwood was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a shaved key that matched the make of the stolen vehicle.

Greenwood was booked into the Kings County Jail.