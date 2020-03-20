Live Now
‘Messages of Hope:’ Make-A-Wish finds a way to bring hope and joy during uncertain times

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Make-A-Wish announces “Messages of Hope” to give supporters and the general public alike a fun, easy way to help children with critical illnesses without needing to leave the house.

Through “Messages of Hope,” Make-A-Wish invites the public to spread hope and anticipation by writing, recording or photographing themselves delivering messages of encouragement for wish kids waiting for wishes impacted by COVID-19.

The last step is to post the messages to any social media channel along with the tag, @makeawishcanv and the hashtag, #WishesAreWaiting

Two or more friends should also be tagged and challenged because the more messages shared, the greater the impact on wish kids and their families.

Learn more and help at necannv.wish.org.

