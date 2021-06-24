Message to Kingsburg residents after 3 arrested in reckless shooting incident

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Three people are now facing charges after admitting to shooting a rifle off recklessly, striking a teenage Kingsburg girl. Police say they have all written her letters of apology.

“We told them it was a 15-year-old girl hit and they were sorry, and rightfully so. But that doesn’t excuse what they did. Now they’re going to have to answer for that,” Chief Neil Dadian said.

Dadian says the victim was playing soccer with her brother and a friend at Athwal Park when the bullet struck her.

Mayor Laura North was initially on edge when she heard about the June 8th shooting.

“It does give me some peace of mind to know that it wasn’t a targeted act of violence,” she said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Makenzie Duckworth along with 24-year-olds Herminio Ramirez and Marco Munoz Wednesday. Investigators said they were shooting at a target about a mile away from the park, but were not paying attention to where their bullets were going.

“We got a significant amount of help from our residents in Kingsburg who heard the shots, were able to direct us in the right location and we just kept knocking on doors and talking with people until we got the answers that we needed,” Dadian said.

With these arrests behind them and the 4th of July holiday around the corner, city officials want to send a message.

“What goes up comes down. We hear that every year and this is a perfect example of that,” North said.