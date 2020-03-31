‘Merry quarantine’: Springtime Christmas lights spreading cheer during coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Christmas lights in March are part of a growing trend hitting the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

One Fresno family tried it out in their neighborhood to spread cheer and joy to families passing by. Natalie Farmer asked her two teenage kids to help her out and string the lights on their house.

“It’s something that brings me joy we love Christmas in our house so I just decided to put the lights up,” said Natalie.

Natalie said after they were finished their neighbors loved the final result.

“My neighbor next door, the first night we did it and they were on, she text me “I love this” and we are trying to get her husband on board to do this,” said Natalie.

Natalie strung her Christmas lights last week and since then a couple of her neighbors followed suit: doing what they can to brighten up the COVID-19 crisis.

“As a community, this is a little thing that you can do to where someone who you know our neighbor is a health care worker and they drive home at night and they can see that and smile,” said Natalie.

So, with the help from her 15-year-old daughter Allie the lights are up and there’s a feeling of togetherness during uncertain times.

“A lot of unity like with our neighbors next door and stuff and that is really cool to see because we can’t go and hang out with them and we can’t go and hang out with our friends but to see them doing it and us doing it, it creates unity,” said Allie.

“They can just see something that you just kind of smile at think… and we have just stemmed it like “Merry Quarantine,” said Natalie.

