Merced’s Applegate Park Zoo to reopen

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced’s Applegate Park Zoo is set to reopen Saturday following a roughly four-month-long closure.

Visitors to the zoo can expect to have a different experience than in the past, but animals and staff are still there to welcome everyone, said Lam Kindavong, of Merced’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Zoo officials are grateful for the donations of fruits, vegetables, enrichment activities, kiddie pools, peanut butter, and other items from the public.

Kindavong said state guidelines and protocols are in place to welcome zoo visitors. This includes extended barriers for certain exhibits, gift store closure, shortened operation hours, one-way entrances and exits, required face mask usage for entry, social distancing, high touch surface protectors and increased cleaning and sanitation.

The petting zoo and feeding areas for ducks and goats will be closed off.

More information can be found by visiting http://www.mercedzoo.org/visit.

