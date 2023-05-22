FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Mercedes sedan crashed into a Dollar General in Fresno and caught fire on Monday, officials with the Fresno Police Department said.

According to investigators, the driver identified as a man in his 30s lost control of the vehicle, hit the curb, and crashed into the business located around Belmont Avenue and 11th Street.

Police say there was a large gas can in the trunk, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with burns to his arms and eyes. No one else was in the vehicle officials say.

The store sustained minimal damage and no employees or customers were hurt, the Fresno Police Department said.