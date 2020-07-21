Merced Zoo asking for produce, wrapping paper, and other donations to help the animals

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Zoo is making a public appeal for donations to help keep the animals inside fed and stimulated while the site is closed.

The zoo is one of many attractions across the state forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While no visitors are allowed in, staff continue to care for the animals.

In a post on Facebook, staff members request donations be dropped off by the public as the Amazon orders made through its wishlist cannot get through due to gates being shut.

Items needed include:

Kiddie pools

Peanut butter

Oatmeal (plain or flavored)

Quick oats

Honey

Jelly (any flavor)

Dates/dried fruit

Peanuts or nuts (shelled or unshelled)

Dried mealworms

Produce (to give variety for diets)

Wrapping paper, tissue paper, or butcher paper (for enrichment activities)

Anyone able to donate is asked to either send a message to arrange a pick-up or simply drop items over the fence and a keeper will collect them.

