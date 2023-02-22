MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced wants to hear from the community about the Merced Yosemite Regional Airport (MCE) Terminal Replacement Project.

City officials say the goal is to support existing aviation needs – like providing dedicated TSA facilities, upgrading and improving airside services, and providing additional space for staff and administration.

They are also trying to update the passenger holding areas to enhance the passengers’ experience.

The public meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Merced Civic Center located at 678 West 18th Street.

More information about the project can be found here.