Merced unveils Police Policy Committee

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Merced unveiled its Police Policy Committee on Thursday in an effort to review its law enforcement policies and procedures following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Mayor Mike Murphy said the committee’s purpose was “to understand what our (police) department is doing well, and where we can improve within the bounds of California state law.”

The mayor said he worked with members of the city council to fill the committee with members who had different experiences with law enforcement.

“Many people on this advisory committee have had both positive and negative experiences with law enforcement,” Murphy said. “The life experiences of the committee members and the professional experiences of our police officers are both important and necessary parts of this discussion.”

Murphy said he supported the members of the Merced Police Department, who he said were “some of the best around. They are talented, professional, and run toward danger to protect us when others run away.”

Dee Tatum, a retired CEO of Merced County and retired Air Force officer, will chair the committee.

He expects the meetings to be very spirited and very open.

“I have no agenda,” Tatum said. “I want to represent all of Merced.”

Tom Cavallero, Interim Police Chief, said he will work with the group to develop better policies.

“Law enforcement policies are, and always have been, evolving documents,” Cavallero said, and they change to meet the needs of the public. ”They must also necessarily reflect the expectations of that community.”

Other committee members include:

Rhonda Batson, Allen Brooks, Wil Dean, Nailah Hubbard, Cesar “C-Flo” Johnson, Sharon Jones, Edwin Kainth, See Lee, Kari May, Nellie McGarry, Robert Morris, Rudy Sanchez, Al Schaap, Shane Smith, Gabriela Spiva, Moua Thao and Tatiana Vizcaino.

The date for the committee’s first meeting is pending.

The committee will report back to the city council with its recommendations within 90 days.

