Merced Union High School plans homecoming events, graduation and considers prom

MERCED, California (KSEE) —Merced Union High School is sending its seniors back to full-time in-person learning starting on Monday.

The rest of the students will return to full-time in-person learning next month.

Students still have the option to remain distance learning.

Deputy Superintendent Ralph Calderon told KSEE 24 Sunrise they are working on homecoming events.

“We are in the middle of football season now and each of the sites has a homecoming booked. It is going to be extremely paired down from the typical homecoming, but we are going to have a homecoming,” said Calderon.

Prom and graduation discussions are also in the works.

“We have been having discussions about prom,” said Calderon. “You know, I don’t know what it will look like. We are trying to delay it into May. As far back as possible to give us the opportunity to work with our Merced Health Department to see if we can’t provide the kids with a special experience.”

“As far as graduation goes, graduation right now is being planned in person. It just will depend on, where we are with our COVID numbers.”

He said all protocols will be followed to keep students and staff safe as the district begins to return students to in-person learning and activities.