Merced Union High School District ensures its students have access to internet

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Merced Union High School District starts their distance learning next week and district officials are doing what they can to ensure every single student has access to internet. 

All of the six high schools in the district will have buses parked in locations throughout the community for a specific period of time to provide internet.

“This is a new opportunity to solve one more problem, a barrier for access for our students and I believe we can cover probably 97% to 98% of our students without bus routes,” said Superintendent Alan Peterson. 

The WiFi equipped buses will be available starting Monday, April 20, which is also the first day of distance learning. Students can go to a bus stop to log on and access posted assignments from their teachers. 

“It’s not two hours of work they are really just downloading and sending the emails and uploading what ever they have to do for their class,” added Peterson. 

Students will not board the bus. They can stay in their car or sit by the bus as folding chair will be made available. 

“Follow social distance procedures, don’t sit too close and we certainly hope our parents and students take advantage of the opportunity.” 

