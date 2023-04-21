MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The trampoline center where the Merced Police Department says a 10-year-old boy got into a fight that resulted in his death has responded to the incident on social media.

Officers say the fight took place at the Rockin’ Jump, located at 1230 W. Main Street in Merced, and resulted in the death of 10-year-old Anthony Duran.

On Facebook, Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park writes that guest safety and care are their top priorities, adding that “our entire team has remained actively engaged throughout the investigation and will continue to cooperate with local authorities.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our Rockin’ Jump park in Merced, California. Our hearts go out to the guest’s family and friends during this difficult time.” Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, Merced

The incident took place on April 13. The Merced Police Department issued a statement about it the next day saying that a boy was in critical condition after passing out while he was at a trampoline center. On Monday, a further update from the Merced Police Department revealed that witnesses “reported seeing Duran playing basketball inside the establishment when he and another child got into a brief physical altercation.”

Officers say Anthony Duran collapsed and the other juvenile fled on foot. The other juvenile is yet to be officially identified.

Investigators have revealed that the incident was captured on the establishment’s security video. Detectives say they have reviewed the video surveillance and obtained statements from 35 people including staff, parents, and children who were at the scene when the incident occurred.

