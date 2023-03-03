MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced is undertaking a nationwide search for the city’s next police chief.

But first, city officials are asking residents, through a community engagement survey and three community engagement meetings, to give Merced residents an opportunity to provide their input to assist with the search and selection process.

To review the job posting click here. The application process will close at the end of business on Friday, March 17, 2023.

For more information, you can visit the city’s website.