Merced teen struck by car returns to school

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced 8th-grader struck by a car in September has made progress with his recovery and is returning to school Monday.

Alex Tovar, 13, will be returning to Cruikshank Middle School after he was struck by a car at the intersection of Yosemite Avenue and Paulson Road on Sept. 19 while cycling, according to Joey Horta, Merced City School District Spokesman.

He suffered major head injuries and had to be airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital near Fresno.

Tovar is recovering well although he has a long road ahead to full recovery, Horta said. He feels no pain, can walk fine and can even jog.

(Courtesy of Merced City School District)

Tovar’s mother said he no longer needs a feeding tube and can eat everything on his own.

Tovar is currently wearing an eyepatch over his left eye because he has double vision in the eye, Horta said. Doctors say his vision may improve on its own, over time. If not, there is a procedure that would correct it.

Tovar joined his classmates for an assembly Wednesday, where they heard from motivational speaker Brent Poppen.

Poppen had a severe spinal cord injury at 16 and now has to use a wheelchair to get around, Horta said. He explained to Tovar’s classmates how lucky they are to have him returning to school and that they can do anything they put their mind to it.

